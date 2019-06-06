Trump Pushes Global Trade War With One Goal in Mind

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work.

President Trump said on Twitter yesterday that no agreement has been reached with Mexico on stemming the flow of undocumented migrants and that tariffs would go into effect on Monday. Mexico's Foreign Minister met yesterday with Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Pompeo hoping to convince them that Mexico is doing all it can to protect the border. But White House officials said nothing would make the president happy short of a complete cessation of illegal border crossings. The President also made threats today about new tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

YouTube announced yesterday that it was removing all videos that promote extremist agendas like white supremacy or that deny events that the company says are "generally known to have happened," like the Sandy Hook massacre or the Holocaust. The policy sounds like a great idea. But what would it do about events like the Gulf of Tonkin or alleged Syrian government chemical attacks, which were later debunked? And what does the policy say about freedom of speech? Alex Rubenstein, a journalist with Mint Press News, joins the show.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy. A high-profile ceremony involving heads of government was held, but it included some surprising guests — Germany and Italy. Also notable was Russia's absence, the country that suffered the highest casualties in the war and took on the bulk of the Nazi army. What's the true story of D-Day and World War Two as a whole? Peter Kuznick, a professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University and the co-author with Oliver Stone of the book and the hit Showtime television series "The Untold History of the United States," joins the show.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met yesterday at the Kremlin with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the arms race, trade, and what they called "global political stability." The visit coincides with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the 70th anniversary of relations between the two countries. Relations are warming between the two emerging world powers as hostility from the United States escalates against both. Brian and John speak with Vijay Prashad, the Director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Editor of LeftWord Books and the author — most recently — of "Arab Spring, Libyan Winter."

Veterans for Peace is Thursday's regular segment about the contemporary issues of war and peace that affect veterans, their families, and the country as a whole. Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister who has been a peace and solidarity activist for almost 50 years, currently as national president of Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com