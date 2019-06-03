Feds Defy Court Order, Refuse to Make Flynn-Russian Transcripts Public

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Bruce Fein, a constitutional law scholar and a former assistant deputy Attorney General of the United States, and Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil.”

The Justice Department is refusing to comply with a federal judge's order to release transcripts of recorded conversations between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. Federal prosecutors also refused to release an unredacted portion of the Mueller report that focused on Flynn. That puts the Department of Justice in contempt of court.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

President Trump arrived in London this morning on his first official visit to the UK. He met at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth, but he also took the time to call the mayor of London "a stone cold loser." Meanwhile, former British parliamentarian George Galloway, a frequent guest of this show, was fired over the weekend from his own radio show in the UK on the Talk Radio network after being accused of anti-semitism. When did even the most vague criticism of Israel become anti-Semitism? Brian and John speak with George Galloway, a legendary anti-war activist and a former parliamentarian.

Tensions between former Vice President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats were on full display over the weekend as the party's presidential front-runner skipped the California Democratic Party Convention and was criticized for his establishment views. Other party moderates like former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney were roundly booed for warning attendees not to move too far to the left. But much of the media has lept to Biden's defense. Jacqueline Luqman, the editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which livestreams every week on Facebook and Youtube, and a journalist with The Real News Network, joins the show.

Newly released documents from the Snowden archives reveals that Israel relied heavily on intelligence from NSA in its 2006 war in Lebanon and made repeated requests for locational information on Hezbollah operatives to target them for assassination. That Israeli pressure led to the creation of a new intelligence-sharing framework between the US and Israel. Bill Binney, a former NSA technical director who became a legendary national security whistleblower, joins Brian and John.

In a surprise announcement yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US was prepared to negotiate with Iran with no preconditions. The statement is the second softening of Iran policy in the past week, with President Trump saying that he was ready to talk to Iran's leaders and was not seeking regime change. This put him in direct conflict with his own National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who has long sought just that. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and John.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com