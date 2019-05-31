Mueller Closes the Case But Politicians, Media are Still Obsessed

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Aaron Maté, a journalist for The Nation and a former host and producer at Democracy Now and The Real News.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in a rare press conference yesterday that his investigation is over and that his written report speaks for itself. He added that he would not answer any questions, even from Congress, beyond what is already in the report. But one thing the mainstream media is overlooking is that careful language Mueller used. What did he really say about the DNC hack, Russia, and collusion?

Israelis will go to the polls again in September after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition by yesterday's deadline. Netanyahu was unable to pull in enough support amid a dispute with former ally Avigdor Lieberman of the ultranationalist Israel Our Home over the conscription of ultra-orthodox Jewish seminary students. Netanyahu will remain in office until the election and, in July, will become the longest serving Israeli prime minister in history. Sputnik news analysts and producers of Loud & Clear Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell join the show.

Janet Africa and Janine Africa, two members of the Philadelphia-based Black liberation group MOVE, became the third and fourth members to be released from prison last week after serving 40 years. The women were arrested in 1978 after a confrontation with police that left one policeman dead. However, it was proven during trial that no member of MOVE had fired a single shot. Nonetheless, nine MOVE members were convicted. Walter and John speak with Mike Africa Jr., a member of the MOVE organization and son of two of the members of the MOVE 9.

Veterans for Peace is Thursday's regular segment about the contemporary issues of war and peace that affect veterans, their families, and the country as a whole. Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister who has been a peace and solidarity activist for almost 50 years, currently as national president of Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

Mexico's Attorney General today charged Emilio Lozoya, the politically-connected former CEO of the state oil company Pemex, with corruption. His arrest warrant is part of an anti-corruption campaign waged by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Dr. John Ackerman, professor of Constitutional Law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), researcher at the Legal Research Institute of UNAM, and editorial director of the Mexican Law Review, joins Brian and John.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Walter and John speak with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com