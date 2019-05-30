Mueller Resigns but the Russiagate Conspiracy Hoax Lives On

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller held a press conference today in which he said that he would not say anything before Congress than he had already written in his report. He cautioned that he had NOT said that the President had not tried to obstruct justice, but that it was unconstitutional to charge a sitting president with a crime and unfair to accuse a person of a crime when he could not defend himself.

National Security Advisor John Bolton held a press conference today where he accused Iran of using mines to attack the oil tankers that were damaged in the Persian Gulf on May 12. Bolton also accused Iran of being behind a failed attempt to disrupt Saudi oil infrastructure. No evidence was presented to support these claims, but the Trump administration's march towards confrontation with Iran continues regardless. Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

In honor of Memorial Day this weekend, the US Army tweeted a question to its followers, "How has serving impacted you?" along with a video of a young soldier saying he learned to "better himself as a man and a warrior." But instead of similar responses, the tweet garnered a huge response detailing the suicides, deaths, PTSD, and myriad mental health problems that veterans and family members cope with. Brian and John speak with Mike Prysner, an Army veteran who served for a year in Iraq, a documentary filmmaker, and a co-host of the anti-war podcast Eyes Left.

Today marks six months since 7 men were declared responsible for the murder of indigenous Lenca leader Berta Caceres in Honduras. Yet, the court still hasn't issued a written sentence, leaving the case in a precarious legal situation. The court found that top DESA executives (the company that Berta was trying to stop from building a hydroelectric dam) knew about, and consented to, planning and killing Berta. Today, international members of the Observer Mission in the trial will hold a press conference outside the court. Joe Berra, from the UCLA school of Law, who represented the Promise Institute in the Observer Mission during the trial, joins the show.

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei is stepping up its efforts to resist a campaign led by the U.S. government to curtail its operations around the world. In a press conference today, Huawei's top lawyers said, "The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation." Sputnik News analyst and producer Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

Wednesday's weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Today they discuss Mueller's comments today, Bolton's new accusations against Iran, what's become of the few soldiers who defected from Venezuela to Colombia when Guaido asked, and the assaults on women's right to abortion nationwide. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek joins the show.

Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

