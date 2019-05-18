Trump Tries to Slow Down Bolton & Pompeo’s War Drive Against Iran

Friday is Loud & Clear's weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the U.S. drive for regime change in Iran, the seizure of the Venezuelan embassy in D.C., the U.S.-China trade war, new developments in the fight for justice for Eric Garner, and the draconian anti-abortion law in Alabama.

Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping proposal to fundamentally remake the U.S. immigration system under the so-called "merit based" process long demanded by the far right. Trump's proposal would crack down on the family reunification process that working people from poor nations frequently rely on. Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins the show.

UK Labour Party leader jeremy corbyn has ended negotiations with Prime Minister Theresa May over the future of Brexit. Citing the government's "weakness and instability" as well as its refusal to agree to a customs union with the European Union, Corbyn concluded that there was no point in continuing the talks. Brian speaks with Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

It's Friday! So it's time for the week's worst and most misleading headlines. Brian speaks with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

Victor Grossman has lived a remarkable life as one of the few Americans to have defected to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War. He has been a lifelong activist for peace and social justice. Victor's most recent book is "A Socialist Defector: From Harvard to Karl-Marx-Allee." He joins Brian to talk about his story.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com