13:26 GMT +330 April 2019
    Wave of Fascist Attacks on Synagogues, Mosques & Black Churches

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Julie Hurwitz, a civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James.

    A 19-year-old gunman opened fire inside a synagogue in Poway, California yesterday killing one woman and wounding at least four other people. The gunman had ranted on the internet against Muslims and Jews and said that he had taken his inspiration from recent attacks on a synagogue in Pittsburgh and on mosques in New Zealand. Are these racist, bigoted, and xenophobic attacks against worshippers the new normal in the United States?

    The hosts take a look at the latest attempt to demonize and suppress alternative media — cementing the dominance of big corporations and establishment narratives, a task that takes on special significance ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Sputnik news analyst Nicole Roussell joins the show.

    Spaniards took to the polls this weekend and delivered a victory for the left of center government. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party was the biggest winner, but will need the help of smaller parties to form a government. The conservative Popular Party won just 66 seats, down from 137. And importantly, the far-right Vox Party won 26 seats and about 10 percent of the popular vote. Brian and John speak with Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly.

    Russian officials held a press conference today revealing a new report about the so-called White Helmets, an organization in Syria presented as a humanitarian group that critics say has ties to terrorist militias and has been party to human rights violations. Lee Stranahan, host of the Radio Sputnik show Faultlines who was at the press conference covering the event for Sputnik News, joins the show.

    Two American veterans, members of the group Veterans for Peace, were arrested at Shannon Airport in Ireland in March and charged with taking part in a protest against US military flights through Shannon on their way to the Middle East. But the wheels of justice turn slowly in Ireland. The vets' passports have been confiscated and, even though the charges against them are very minor, they may not leave the country and a trial could be three years away. Tarak Kauff, one of the Veterans for Peace activists trapped in Ireland, joins Brian and John.

    In a blockbuster story today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing failed to inform Southwest Airlines and other carriers that a safety feature on the Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft that warns pilots about malfunctioning sensors had been deactivated. FAA inspectors and managers also were unaware of the deactivation. Two 737 Max-8 jets crashed in the past six months, resulting in the deaths of some 500 people. Today, executives faced angry shareholders for the first time since the jets were grounded. Dr. Alan Diehl, an award-winning aviation psychologist and safety consultant, and a major air safety whistleblower in the 1990s, and Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, join the show.

    Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Synagogue, Terrorism, attack, fascism, San Diego
    Votre message a été envoyé!
