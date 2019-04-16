Imprisonment of Assange Seeks to “Kill Journalism”

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek (sitting in for John Kiriakou) are joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines who traveled to the UK to cover Julian Assange’s arrest.

There were protests in London this weekend at the prison where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is being held, having been forced out of the Ecuadorian Embassy late last week despite receiving political asylum seven years ago. Meanwhile, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno signed a $4.2 billion loan with the US-backed International Monetary Fund at the same time.

The Justice Department said today that the Mueller report will be released this Thursday, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller is one of the officials working on the redactions from the memo. But the corporate media is already preparing to defend its two years of collusion accusations between President Trump and Russia, despite no evidence. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books-"The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

President Trump tweeted a video this weekend attacking Representative Ilhan Omar, ludicrously linking her with the September 11th terrorist attack. She has since received a wave of death threats. Brian and Walter speak with Dr. Nazia Kazi, an activist, professor of Anthropology at Stockton University, and the author of the book "Islamophobia, Race and Global Politics."

It's tax day in the United States. While working people hand over a big share of their income, many huge corporations are paying hardly anything at all, a situation made even worse by the new Trump tax reform. Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and founder of This Can't Be Happening!, joins the show.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Saturday that he is open to another summit with President Trump within 2019 if there are mutually agreed upon terms. Will the United States move forward with this offer and be willing to engage in bilateral negotiations? Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network, joins Brian and Walter.

11 people were killed in Aleppo by rockets fired by opposition fighters in Idlib last night, an area dominated by the al-Qaeda affiliated HTS terrorist group. A final government offensive to recapture the province may be imminent. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and Walter.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com