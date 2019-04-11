Attorney General Accuses Gov't Agencies of Spying on Trump 2016 Campaign

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek (filling in for John Kiriakou) are joined by Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net and whistleblower and activist Coleen Rowley.

The hosts continue our weekly segment In the News, where we look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Today we'll be focusing on Attorney General Barr's testimony to Congress and his comments on FBI spying on the Trump campaign.

The hosts continue our regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, where we look at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

A high stakes summit of European Union leaders is underway in Brussels just two days ahead of the deadline for the UK to exit the bloc. With no agreement in sight, the leaders are considering a so-called flexible extension that would push the deadline back up to one year. Brian and John speak with Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on track to become the longest-serving leader in Israel's history after the right wing parties won a majority of seats in last night's election. Negotiations are now under way to form a coalition government that will be led by Netanyahu's Likud party. Sputnik News analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, who's been on the ground as the elections unfold, joins the show.

Wikileaks revealed today that it's founder Julian Assange has been subjected to extensive surveillance during his time at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Supporters fear that authorities could be on the verge of expelling Assange, a development that could lead to his extradition to the United States. Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News, joins Brian and John.

