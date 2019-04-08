The Big Purge: Trump Sacks Top Homeland Security Officials

Kirsten Nielsen, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned yesterday after a meeting with President Trump. The move came amid reports of Trump's unhappiness over Nielsen's inability to close ports of entry along the southern border and to stop accepting asylum seekers. Critics of the administration fear that this is a precursor to an intensification of anti-immigrant policies in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Libya sank deeper into chaos over the weekend, with more than 2800 people fleeing fighting in Tripoli, according to the United Nations. Forces under General Khalifa Haftar are approaching the city, and seeking to wrest control of the country from UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj. Libya has been wracked by violence since the US-led NATO attack on the country that resulted in the death of Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011. Vijay Prashad, Director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Editor of LeftWord Books, joins the show.

Israelis will go to the polls tomorrow to elect members of parliament, who in turn will elect a prime minister. The vote will bring to an end a race that has pitted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Benny Gantz, the leader of a trio of generals who could end his uninterrupted decade as Prime Minister. Brian and John speak with Nicole Roussell, Sputnik News analyst and one of the producers of this show.

President Trump today placed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, on the list of international terrorist groups. Iran warned that the move would destabilize the region and it retaliated by officially declaring the U.S. military a terrorist organization. Kevin Zeese, he's the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, joins the show.

The hosts continue the regular segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers," where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers an activist, educator and the author of the new book "about Becoming a Teacher", joins Brian and John.

The new book, "The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert", has been released to rave reviews. It reports on the propaganda that informed US-Russian relations from the Bolshevik Revolution to the present. He takes us through historical events forgotten by time and shaped by propaganda to explain a history that is largely unknown in the west. Brian and John speak with Ron Ridenhour, the author of the book.

The hosts continue the weekly half-hour segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa-a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the National Surveillance State are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

