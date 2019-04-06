Attack on Free Press: Expulsion of Assange from Embassy May Be Imminent

Friday is Loud & Clear's weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the possibility of Julian Assange being expelled from his safety in the embassy, the NATO summit this week, Boeing's acknowledgement that they fully knew about the problems that killed hundreds, and the House vote to end the aid for the war in Yemen.



Wikileaks tweeted last night that a high level source in the Ecuadorian government confirmed that Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange would be expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London "within hours or days" and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest. Assange likely would be extradited to the United States. Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," joins the show.



British Prime Minister Theresa May has written to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, to ask for an extension of Brexit until June 30, a request that is likely to be rejected. The UK is currently due to leave the EU on April 12, but parliament has not yet approved a Brexit plan. Brian and John speak with Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.



It's Friday! So it's time for the week's worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.



Activists from around the world are gathering April 6-8 in Washington, D.C. for the National Summit for Human Rights and Democracy. As the Duterte government steps up its repressive measures, grassroots opposition is growing to resist these attacks on democracy as well as U.S.-funded militarization. Mong Palatino, chair of the BAYAN Metro Manila chapter and former legislator, Ed Cubelo, chairman of the Metro Manila chapter of the trade union federation May 1st Movement Manila, and Rhonda Ramiro, the chairperson of BAYAN USA.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com