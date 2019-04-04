NATO Military Alliance an Instrument of the New Colonialism

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Matthew Hoh, who resigned in 2009 from the State Department over the American escalation of the war in Afghanistan, and was a marine in the US occupation of Iraq prior. He is a winner of the Ridenhour Prize Recipient for Truth Telling.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Washington this week to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance's creation. The agenda also includes NATO relations with Russia, the fight against terrorism, NATO expansion, and military spending. A number of peace groups are planning demonstrations opposing the meeting, and one major event is planned for tomorrow here in Washington.

Federal Aviation Administration whistleblowers told the Senate Commerce Committee yesterday that safety inspectors at the FAA, including those involved in approving use of the Boeing 737-Max8, lacked proper training and certifications. The Republican-controlled Senate committee has launched a formal investigation into why two of the jets crashed in the past five months, killing 346 people. Mary Schiavo, the former Inspector General at the Department of Transportation, an aviation attorney, and an aviation professor, joins the show.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned yesterday after weeks of protests demanding the end of his 20-year rule. He had been expected to resign before the end of his term on April 28, but just a few days ago, the country's military chief said publicly that Bouteflika was unfit for office. Brian and John speak with Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis," "The Counter-Revolution of 1776: Slave Resistance and the Origins of the United States of America," and "The Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy and Capitalism in Seventeenth Century North America and the Caribbean."

Wednesday's weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Today they discuss the Judiciary Committee's vote on subpoenaing the Mueller report, new sanctions on Russia, the homophobic Trump-Putin animation from last summer winning an award, and the resignation of yet another Brexit secretary. Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show.

Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. In this episode, they talk about the US secretly giving nuclear information to Saudi Arabia. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

