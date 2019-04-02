Behind the Scenes: Pelosi Moves to Torpedo Medicare for All

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, a medical doctor and the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, whose work is at www.popularresistance.org.

According to a new report, a top aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked lobbyists in a private meeting to raise public doubts about Medicare For All, saying that the progressive program would detract from Democrats' agenda.

In a 5-4 vote yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional guarantee that an execution must be painless, saying that a Missouri prisoner may be executed despite having a rare condition that could cause him to suffocate. Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion, which was joined by President Trump's second Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanagh. Stephen Bright, a professor at Yale Law School and the former Director of the Southern Center for Human Rights, joins the show.

UK Prime MInister Theresa May held a marathon cabinet meeting today to discuss the ongoing crisis around the country's departure from the European Union and announced that she would be seeking an extension to the "Article 50" deadline. This comes one day after UK lawmakers failed again to back any alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Brian and John speak with Alex Gordon, former president of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, & Transport Workers.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Washington this week to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance's creation. The agenda also includes NATO relations with Russia, the fight against terrorism, and military spending. A myriad of peace groups are planning demonstrations opposing the meeting. One major event is planned for Thursday here in Washington. Ann Wright, a retired United States Army colonel and former U.S. State Department official in Afghanistan, who resigned in protest of the invasion of Iraq and became a prominent anti-war activist, joins the show.

Senate Democrats last night killed a bill that would have provided aid to Puerto Rico because it did not go far enough. President Trump, who publicly opposes ANY aid to Puerto Rico lashed out at the island and its elected officials on Twitter overnight, saying that Puerto Rico is "a mess" and that its politicians are "incompetent and corrupt." The Mayor of San Juan responded by saying, "He can huff & puff all he wants but he cannot escape the death of 3,000 on his watch. SHAME ON YOU!" Dr. Adriana Garriga-López, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Anthropology at Kalamazoo College, joins Brian and John.

Today's regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women's Assembly, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

