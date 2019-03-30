British Politics Descend Into Chaos As Brexit Deal Fails Again

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan was voted down by Parliament today for the third time, bringing the country even closer to a "no deal" departure from the European Union. In response to the 344-286 vote defeat, the European Council has called for an emergency summit to be held just two days before the April 12 Brexit deadline.

The US and UK have been adamant that Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei works as a front for Chinese intelligence. The company, of course denies that and appears to be weathering the storm — Huawei just announced record profits. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping recently wrapped up a tour of Europe aimed at improving relations in the wake of the EU's declaration that China was a "strategic competitor" to the bloc. Jude Woodward, the author of the book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?," joins the show.

This week marked the 20th anniversary of the US-led bombing of Yugoslavia, a war that resulted in the further breakup of that country. The 78 days of NATO bombing resulted in the deaths of more than 2,500 people and caused billions of dollars in damage. Brian and John speak with Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis."

The Ecuadorean National Assembly has decided to investigate an alleged money laundering scheme hatched by President Lenin Moreno involving a complex network of offshore accounts. Meanwhile, Julian Assange is still trapped in the Ecuadorian Embassy and supporters worry that he may soon be ejected. Arnold August, a lecturer and journalist who most recently wrote "The Trump Trudeau Lima Group Policy and Its Nemesis" for Mint Press, joins the show.

It's Friday! So it's time for the week's worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

Friday is Loud & Clear's weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the Mueller report, 2020 elections, Israeli violence in Gaza, and today's Brexit vote. Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which livestreams every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on Facebook, and Sputnik News analyst and producer Walter Smolarek, join the show.

