Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax is Adam Schiff's Gravy Train

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books—“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is on the hot seat. Schiff has been one of the leading voices in government pushing the narrative of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Following completion of the Mueller report, he doubled down, saying that he has seen definitive proof of collusion. Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul said yesterday that former CIA director John Brennan, who has been repeating Schiff's talking points, should be subpoenaed to answer for his role in the dissemination of the Steele Dossier.

Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell told Congress today that the FAA will enact major changes in its oversight of US airlines in the aftermath of the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft in the past five months that resulted in the deaths of nearly 400 people. Still, Elwell defended the FAA's process by which the 737 Max-8 was declared to be trouble free before the crashes. Dr. Alan Diehl, an award-winning aviation psychologist and safety consultant, and a major air safety whistleblower, joins the show.

A federal judge yesterday blocked work requirements for Medicaid in the states of Kentucky and Arkansas, sending both of those states and the US Department of Health and Human Services back to the drawing board. Work requirements are already in effect in Arkansas, although Kentucky's requirements were on hold pending the judge's ruling. Brian and John speak with Jane Perkins, the legal director at the National Health Law Program.

Today Russian officials pushed back on President Trump's comments that Russian military in Venezuela was an "unwelcomed provocation." Meanwhile the country fights to recover from yet another attack on its electrical system. Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelAnalysis.com, joins the show.

A little known North Korean anti-government exile group called Cheollima Civil Defence has claimed responsibility for a raid on North Korea's embassy in Spain. Its alleged links to the U.S. government are unclear, but the dramatic events come during a particularly tense diplomatic period as the United States and the DPRK scramble to revive peace talks. Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally-aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus. They're also joined by Will Griffin, an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, a member of Veterans for Peace, and director of The Peace Report, an online anti-war news source.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com