14:28 GMT +328 March 2019
    Theresa May Offers Resignation in Last-Ditch Effort to Save Brexit Deal

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by producer Walter Smolarek and Steve Hedley, the senior assistant general secretary of the the UK’s Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers Union.

    Developments in the UK parliament are moving fast as the government of Prime Minister Theresa May makes a last ditch attempt to save her Brexit deal, and a wide range of alternative plans are considered. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is pushing for a second referendum on Brexit, and May has offered to resign in return for securing the support of skeptical MPs in the much-anticipated "meaningful vote" likely to be held this week.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the American Israel Political Action Committee, or AIPAC, conference by video feed yesterday where he joined in on the attack on Representative Ilhan Omar and the growing sentiment opposing the Israeli government's policies. Meanwhile, Syria requested an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss US recognition of the Golan as Israeli territory. All five European members of the Security Council called Israel's annexation of the Golan illegal and US recognition of the move void. Ariel Gold, a peace activist and the national co-director of Code Pink, joins the show.

    Seven people were killed yesterday, including four children, when Saudi jet fighters bombed a hospital in northwestern Yemen. The attack also injured eight people. Thirty seven children are killed or wounded every month in Saudi attacks in Yemen, despite Saudi protestations that they do not target civilians. Brian and John speak with Professor Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.

    Donald Trump demanded today that Russia "get out" of Venezuela, referring to the arrival of Russian military personnel in the country that the Venezuelan government said was a routine part of defense cooperation between the two long-standing allies. The coup attempt in Venezuela is rapidly taking on importance of a global scope. Chuck Kaufman, the National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice, joins the show.

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said yesterday that he had asked Spain and the Vatican to apologize for the conquest of the Americas 500 years ago. In a letter to King Felipe VI and Pope Francis, Lopez Obrador said the Spanish conquest was carried out "with the sword and the cross." The Spanish government quickly refused to make any apology. Pope Francis has not yet commented, but in 2015 he apologized for crimes against the indigenous people of Bolivia. Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins Brian and John.

    Wednesday's weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Today they dive into the so-called evidence that was and still is being cited in now-dead Russiagate and the way that the Democrats have been driving this anti-Trump train primarily on an anti-Russian basis. Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell join the show.

    Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. They focus on the 40-year anniversary of the Three Mile Island nuclear reactor meltdown in pennsylvania, the coverups associated with it, and the impacts it has had on people's health and on social justice movements. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Brexit, Parliament, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
