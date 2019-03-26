Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory Collapses With Mueller Final Report

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year, Gareth Porter, a historian and investigative journalist, and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at www.rall.com.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation into alleged collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign and has found no evidence of wrongdoing. The final report is with Attorney General William Barr and is on its way to Congress. Mueller's finding of no collusion and no criminality on the part of the president has Democrats reeling and calling for new Congressional investigations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Trump in Washington today for a ceremony in which the US formally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan region of Syria. The visit is being cut short, however, because a rocket fired from Gaza hit an Israeli house in Tel Aviv, injuring seven people. Sensing yet another opportunity to present himself as a hardliner ahead of the April 9 election, Netanyahu ordered the mobilization of ground units and the Israeli air force launched a wave of strikes. Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist, whose latest book is "Sesame Street Palestine: The Ups and Downs of Producing a Children's Program," joins the show.

British members of parliament began debating a series of alternatives today to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan, with an eye toward holding a third vote on the deal. The Prime Minister met with her cabinet at Number 10 Downing Street this morning, where reports say she was confronted over her inability to unify her party. Meanwhile, a petition calling for a new referendum on Brexit has gathered more than 5 million signatures. Brian and John speak with Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and John.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com