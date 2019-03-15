Register
14:07 GMT +315 March 2019
    Loud & Clear

    Is Theresa May Strengthened After Today's Brexit Vote in Parliament?

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Robert Griffiths, an organizer for the left campaign in support of Brexit during the 2016 referendum and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain, and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News analyst and one of the producers of this show.

    The British Parliament voted today to support an extension of the Brexit process. Prime Minister Theresa May appears to have further lost control of the situation, as the future of her government remains very much in doubt.

    The US Senate yesterday voted again to end American military assistance to Saudi Arabia for its war in Yemen, rebuking President Trump and expressing discontent for his refusal to press the Saudis over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The vote was 54-46, mostly along party lines, not enough to override a presidential veto. Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, joins the show.

    President Trump yesterday ordered the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in the country following similar actions around the world in the aftermath of two major crashes, reversing his earlier decision to not force the FAA to take the action. Meanwhile, pilots reacted furiously in a meeting with Boeing executives because they had not been informed of airliner's software problems. Brian and John speak with Mary Schiavo, the former Inspector General at the Department of Transportation, an aviation attorney, and an aviation professor.

    Veterans for Peace is Thursday's regular segment about the contemporary issues of war and peace that affect veterans, their families, and the country as a whole. Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister who has been a peace and solidarity activist for almost 50 years, currently as national president of Veterans for Peace. He joins the hosts today from a peace delegation in Caracas, Venezuela.

    A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally-aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues.

    Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke announced early this morning that he was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for President. He begins with broad name recognition from his close senate race against Ted Cruz and his ability to raise millions of dollars in small donations. Meanwhile, another candidate, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard appeared on the Stephen Colbert show, where she reiterated her opposition to foreign interventions. And all the candidates are bracing for the possible entry of Joe Biden into the race. Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and founder of This Can't Be Happening!, and Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers, join the show.

    Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

