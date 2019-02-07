Trump Lashes Out at Venezuela, Russia and Iran in State of the Union

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which hosts a livestream every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on Facebook, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

Wednesday's weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective, including immigrant rights, economic inequality, US military presence around the world, and the Democratic response.

The US Senate yesterday voted 77-23 to allow states to penalize businesses that participate in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement against Israel. The bill, which also includes measures aiming to prolong U.S. troop presence in Syria and Afghanistan, goes to the House of Representatives for consideration today. Even though the bill had broad support in the Senate, several senators, including Vermont's Bernie Sanders and Kentucky's Rand Paul, opined that the measure was likely unconstitutional and would be overturned. Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book "The Battle for Justice in Palestine," and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

A report published this morning by the human rights group Amnesty International concludes that the United Arab Emirates is illegally supplying advanced American weaponry to Yemeni militias and other factions there. The report describes how the UAE has become what Amnesty International calls "a major conduit" for armored vehicles, mortar systems, and guns to groups accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. A parallel CNN investigation found that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia were transferring US weapons to al-Qaeda-affiliated groups in Yemen. Brian and John speak with Dr. May Darwich, an assistant professor in International Relations of the Middle East in the School of Government and International Affairs at Durham University and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

