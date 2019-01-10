US Government Shutdown Appears as Surreal Reality TV in Washington

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which hosts a livestream every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on Facebook, and by Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek.

Wednesday's weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and puts them into perspective. Their conversation includes the televised address about the wall and the shutdown last night, the coup in Gabon, and the outrage over an organization rescinding a civil rights award to Angela Davis.

Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

President Trump's Oval Office speech last night calling for $5 billion to construct a wall along the border with Mexico apparently did nothing to bring politicians on Capitol Hill any closer together. Meanwhile, with no end to the government shutdown in sight, Republicans in both the House and Senate are beginning to break away from the President. Brian and John speak with Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and founder of This Can't Be Happening!, as well as a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to the London Review of Books, The Nation, Extra! Tarbell, and Salon.com.

Teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are set to go on strike tomorrow after years of frustration over class sizes, salaries, and a shortage of nurses and school counselors. The district has made several offers, but the teachers union says they don't go far enough. So barring a last-minute deal, 32,000 teachers will walk off the job tomorrow. Cecily Myart-Cruz, a teacher in the LA Unified School District for 23 years and the Vice President of United Teachers Los Angeles/National Education Association, the teachers union, joins the show.

Newly declassified information suggests that CIA Director Gina Haspel was in charge of a secret CIA base at the US military prison at Guantánamo Bay, a site notorious around the world for torture of detainees. If true, the revelation shows a much deeper involvement in CIA torture than Haspel has so far admitted to.

Attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made a critical error yesterday when they filed motions in federal court and accidentally revealed that Manafort had met in 2016 with Konstantin Kilimnik, and passed him polling data. But once again, crucial details are being left out of the mainstream media narrative. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books-"The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

States and localities across the country are expanding healthcare access to their residents, despite the fact that Republicans at the federal level are still seeking to weaken or do away with the Affordable Care Act. Single-payer healthcare is a widely popular idea, but what is the best way to go about achieving it? Brian and John speak with Dr. Margaret Flowers, a medical doctor and the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, at PopularResistance.org.

