Breakthrough for Mumia Abu-Jamal, Most Famous US Political Prisoner

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which livestreams every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on Facebook, and with Sputnik News analyst and producer Walter Smolarek.

Friday is Loud & Clear's weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the important new ruling in the case of world-renowned political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal, the government shutdown that's in its seventh day, and new updates in the Russiagate saga.

Syrian troops have arrived on the front lines at the flashpoint town of Manbij as Kurdish forces appealed to Damascus for help against Turkey in light of President Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria. Turkish President Erdogan is threatening to send troops across the border to take Manbij and to rout the Kurds. Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, joins the show.

It's Friday! So it's time for the week's worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

This interview was originally aired in October of 2018. It focuses on the use of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War and is one of the best 2018 shows. Paul Cox and Marjorie Cohn joined the show. Paul is a Vietnam veteran and a member of Veterans for Peace. He focuses on advocating for compensation for victims of Agent Orange. Marjorie is a professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and the former president of the National Lawyers Guild.

