14:46 GMT +311 December 2018
    Loud & Clear

    Loud & Clear Show Targeted by Anti-Russia Witch Hunters

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com, and Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center. They both regularly join Loud & Clear every Thursday for regular segment Criminal Injustice.

    Every Thursday, Loud & Clear helps expose the injustices carried out by America's courts, prisons, and police departments. Regular segment "Criminal Injustice" recently caught the attention of professional Russia-bashers, including a former Undersecretary of Homeland Security, who claim that this specific segment is part of a dastardly foreign plot to undermine confidence in the oh-so-wonderful institutions of the U.S. criminal justice system.

    Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is about the state of education across the country. Today Dr. Monique Redeaux-Smith is sitting in for Bill Ayers, and the hosts talk with her about the Chicago charter school strike that just successfully finished yesterday. Dr. Monique Redeaux-Smith is an organizer with the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May called off tomorrow's critical vote on her Brexit deal so she can go back to Brussels and ask for changes in it. British political observers say that the deal would have been easily defeated and would have plunged the British political scene into chaos. Legendary anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian George Galloway joins the show.

    In a nationally televised address this afternoon, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would speed up tax relief for struggling workers and to scrap a tax hike for retirees. Macon had earlier promised to raise the minimum wage and to abolish taxes on overtime pay. All of these promises were made to contain four weeks of demonstrations against his policies that have devolved into nationwide rioting. Gilbert Mercier, editor in chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek join Brian and John.

    Venezuelans held municipal elections on Sunday to elect some 2,500 local counselors. Turnout was relatively low with opposition parties boycotting the polls, but debate is raging as Venezuela attempts to overcome its economic crisis and efforts to isolate it on the world stage. Paul Dobson, a writer for Venezuelanalysis.com, joins the show.

    Today is the 70th anniversary of the adoption by the United Nations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The document gives to all humans basic human rights, including the right to work and for equal pay, the right to not be enslaved, the right to health care, the right to amnesty in other countries, and more. But even in the richest economies like the United States, people are still denied these fundamental rights. Brian and John speak with Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

