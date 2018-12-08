Trump's New Attny General Nominee An Architect of US Mass Incarceration

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and Sputnik News analyst and producer Walter Smolarek.

Loud & Clear continues its regular segment The Week in Review, where we take a look at the biggest developments in the United States and around the world.

The Chinese government reacted yesterday to the arrest in Canada at US request of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on charges of violating US sanctions on Iran. The government-aligned newspaper Global Times called the arrest "despicable" and the US Commerce Department began warning American businessmen about travel to China. Meng will be arraigned in Vancouver today, but any extradition could take years. Brian and John speak with Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

The Ecuadorian president, Lenin Moreno, has ramped up pressure on Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange to leave his country's embassy in London. Moreno said yesterday that the UK government has agreed to not extradite Assange to any country where he might face the death penalty. But that's a red herring. Assange already has been indicted in the United States, likely for national security crimes which do not call for the death penalty. Suzie Dawson, an activist and the president of the Internet Party of New Zealand, joins the show.

Today is the 77th anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. Was the bombing of Pearl Harbor an intelligence failure or a pretext for the US to enter the war? Peter Kuznick, a professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, joins Brian and John.

All major tourist sites in Paris will be closed this weekend as authorities expect what they are calling "major violence" from anti-government demonstrations. The so-called "yellow vest" protests have swelled this week, even after the government postponed the tax increase that set them off. 89,000 police will be deployed around the country, along with armored personnel carriers. Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire", joins the show.

This week we'll continue to look at the worst, most misleading, funniest, and the just plain wrong headlines of the past week. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News.

