Trump Declares Temporary Truce in US-China Trade War: What’s Next?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by John Ross, senior fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations.

The Group of 20, or G20, summit is over. As summits go, it was uneventful--almost not newsworthy. President Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico announced a trade deal to replace NAFTA, though, and more importantly, the US and China agreed to halt new tariffs. Immediately after the summit ended, President Trump announced that he would not boost tariffs on Chinese goods on January 1 and that China would purchase what he called "a very substantial amount" of US agricultural, industrial, and energy products and would reduce or remove tariffs on US automobiles.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

Former President George H. W. Bush died over the weekend at the age of 94. His body will lie in state in the US Capitol and a funeral will take place on Wednesday. We'll look at the Bush presidency and the Bush legacy each day this week, focusing on a different issue. Today we'll talk about the invasion of Panama. Brian and John speak with Kim Ives, an editor of the newspaper Haïti Liberté.

Clashes across France continued to spread over the weekend, with students blockading more than 100 high schools to protest changes in the country's university entrance system. Protestors also blockaded 11 fuel depots in northern France, causing severe gas shortages. But polls show that 72 percent of French adults support the protests, and they show no sign of waning. Gilbert Mercier, the editor in chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and John.

Three St. Louis police officers who beat an undercover colleague during a protest last year turned themselves in after being indicted on federal charges. A fourth also was indicted for lying to a grand jury about the incident. Rev. Darryl Gray, a long-time civil rights activist and candidate for Alderman in St. Louis' 18th ward who was arrested in the demonstration where the beating took place, and Kristine Hendrix, an activist and vice president of the University City school district, join the show.

The far-right Vox Party stunned Spain this weekend by winning seats in the Andalusian regional parliament. The party won 12 seats and 11 percent of the vote on a platform of expelling all immigrants from Spain and ending Catalonia's political autonomy. Brian and John speak with Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com