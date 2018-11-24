Trump Gives Thanks to Trump on Thanksgiving

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about this week’s biggest news stories.

Olivia Hooker, the last survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, died over the weekend at the age of 103. Dr. Hooker described the notorious 48 hours of death and fire at what was known as the Black Wall Street, as a "catastrophe" that began when a white lynch mob descended on the county courthouse where a black teenager was being held. Brian and John speak with Dr. Gerald Horne, an author and professor of history at the University of Houston.

An Israeli court has ruled in favor of a settler organization seeking to evict 700 Palestinian residents from the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem. The steady expansion of Israeli settlements — illegal under international law — continues. Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen joins the show.

There's a new international challenge to the Trump administration's trade policy that disputes the "national security" justification the U.S. government cites as a pretext for tariffs. David Ewing, chair of the San Francisco chapter of the US-China People's Friendship Association, joins Brian and John.

More than 80 activist, political and labor organizations are signing on to a call to action, organizing demonstrations in cities across the country to show solidarity with the migrant caravan as it begins to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The actions will be held this Sunday. Juliana Musheyev, a member of the Board of Directors of the Peace Education and Action Center who is involved in this weekend's activities, joins the show.

Again this week we'll look at the worst, most misleading, funniest, and the just plain wrong headlines of the past week. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com