American White Nationalists Receive Training from Ukrainian Neo-Nazis

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, a journalist, the senior editor of Grayzone Project, co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels,” and bestselling author whose latest book is “The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza.”

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

California's wildfires continued to burn out of control over the weekend with 77 people dead and 997 still missing. President Trump visited Paradise, California, the town that was completely devastated, and called it "Pleasure, California." He also claimed that the President of Finland told him that raking the forest floor would prevent future fires. Brian and John speak with Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism" and "Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation."

Democrats in the Georgia and Florida Governor's races and the Florida Senate race conceded to their Republican challengers over the weekend amid charges of voter suppression. Meanwhile, all seven of Orange County, California's House races went to Democrats for the first time ever. Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist, and columnist whose work is at rall.com joins the show.

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum ended in Papua New Guinea this weekend, and for the first time, no end-of-summit communique was issued. The US and China exchanged repeated barbs over trade and, in the end, Papua Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said, "You all know who the two big giants in the room were, so what can I say?" Jude Woodward, the author of the new book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" joins Brian and John.

At its first meeting since the midterm elections, the House Progressive Caucus, which has increased its membership by 20 thanks to those elections, announced its policy priorities. They include healthcare, jobs, and fighting corruption. And although the caucus chairman said that abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, was still on the table, it was pushed to secondary importance. Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

