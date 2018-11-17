How Government Screw Ups Prove Assange Right

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and Sputnik News analyst and producer Walter Smolarek.

Today Loud & Clear begins a new hour-long segment called The Week in Review. We'll talk about the most important events of the week and offer some analysis to put it all into perspective.

A federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia accidentally revealed yesterday that Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been indicted in the district, and the indictment is sealed. Assange's name was accidentally included in an unrelated terrorism and child pornography case. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labour lawyer who is the author of the new book "The Plot to Control the World: How the US Spent Billions to Change the Outcome of Elections Around the World", joins the show.

An announcement by the North that they have developed an unspecified new "tactical weapon" is causing controversy. The hawkish CSIS think tank said this week that they had discovered 13 supposedly secret North Korean missile development sites. President Trump, however, said that he's known about the sites for a long time. Is the Intelligence Community trying to sabotage the Korean peace talks? Brian and John speak with Gregory Elich, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and the author of, "Strange Liberators: Militarism, Mayhem, and the Pursuit of Profit."

Regional leaders gathered in Singapore this week for the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The intense competition for influence in the region between China and the United States was fully on display at this high-profile gathering. Nile Bowie, a writer, and journalist with the Asia Times who was on the ground covering the ASEAN summit joins the show.

631 people are now missing and 66 are dead in the devastating California wildfires. Thousands of other people are living in tent cities after their homes were destroyed. Meanwhile, President Trump said that he will visit California tomorrow to inspect the damage. This was after he tweeted that the fires were the fault of California's Democratic elected officials. California-based activist Sheila Xiao joins Brian and John.

Finally, the hosts look at the worst, most misleading, funniest, and the just plain wrong headlines of the past week. Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, and Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik News analyst, and producer, join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com