Netanyahu's Right-Wing Cabinet Splinters Over Temporary Gaza Ceasefire

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book “The Battle for Justice in Palestine,” and Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”

Israel's government moved close to collapse yesterday when Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned and withdrew his party's support for the government to protest the Netanyahu Administration's cease-fire talks with Hamas. Far-right Education Minister Naftali Bennett threatened to withdraw his own party from the governing coalition unless Netanyahu names him as the new Defense Minister.

Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

In an interview with the Washington Post yesterday Vice President Pence said that if China wants to avoid what he called an all-out Cold War with the United States and its partners, it must fundamentally change its behavior. The comments came in advance of President Trump's meeting later this month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Brian and John speak with Jude Woodward, the author of the new book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?"

British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament today that the country is "significantly closer" to delivering on Brexit, saying that the draft agreement reached with the European Union would give the UK control of its borders, laws, and money. She is seeking the backing of her senior-most ministers before putting the agreement to a parliamentary vote. Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins the show.

Jemel Roberson was shot by police in a Chicago suburb earlier this week. He was a Black security guard who was on duty the night a shooter came to the bar where he worked. He successfully had the alleged shooter on the ground when cops got there, but instead of taking the shooter into custody, the cops shot and killed Roberson, the security guard. Frank Chapman, a longtime organizer with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, joins Brian and John.

Protesting students in Colombia are preparing for a major demonstration tomorrow as they continue their struggle for adequate funding for the country's higher education. They are facing massive, violent repression from the new far-right government of Ivan Duque. Christian Polo, the spokesperson for the National Union of Students in Higher Education at the National University of Colombia in Bogota, joins the show.

President Trump today named the former Commander of Central Command, General John Abizaid, as the new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The appointment came as a surprise, as Abi Zaid has no known direct ties to Trump and the Saudis insist that any US Ambassador be a direct line to the president. Brian and John speak with Ali al-Ahmed, the Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs.

