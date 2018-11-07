What’s at Stake in US Midterm Elections?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers, the co-directors of Popular Resistance, and from Philadelphia by Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! and Salon.com.

Today millions of people across the country are lining up to vote in crucial local, state and federal elections, as well as a number of important referendums. What is at stake in the midterm election, and how will it affect the direction of the country?

Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

On the eve of the midterm election, Facebook announced that it had conducted another round of account deletions. How have social media purges and constant stories about foreign interference impacted the political climate leading up to polling day? Brian speaks with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--"The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War."

Thousands of migrants from Central America are making the perilous journey north, fleeing violence, poverty and political repression. Donald Trump has made the caravan the top issue in the midterm election, whipping up anti-immigrant sentiment and talking about an "invasion". But who really are the people who make up the caravan? Gloria La Riva, a journalist and filmmaker who has been reporting on the ground as the caravan makes its way through Mexico, joins the show.

The harshest U.S. sanctions yet have been imposed on Iran, targeting the country's crucial oil sector. World leaders are expressing their frustration with U.S. unilateralism, but the economic pressure on the country continues to mount. Professor Mohammad Marandi, a professor of American Studies at the University of Tehran and an expert in postcolonial literature, joins Brian.

Three Venezuelan guards were killed along the border with Colombia this weekend by an armed group. This comes just days after US National Security Adviser John Bolton declared support for far-right Colombian President Ivan Duque while naming Venezuela in the "troika of terror." Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelaAnalysis.com, joins the show.

Last week on Loud & Clear, the hosts talked about the Human Rights Watch report that featured North Korean defectors alleging sexual abuse in North Korea. Today, they're joined again by Dr. Christine Hong to rebut these allegations and discuss how South Korean and other intelligence agencies use defectors to further a narrative aimed at disrupting steps toward peace and reunification. Brian speaks with Dr. Christine Hong, Associate Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UC Santa Cruz and a member of the Korea Policy Institute.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com