Instead of 'Unity,' Political Polarization Deepens After Pipe Bombs

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by New York by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemecist.net, and from Virginia by Joe Lauria, the editor of Consortium News.

Even more pipe bombs were found this morning, this time addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and to actor Robert DeNiro, both critics of Donald Trump. Yesterday, bombs were sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, two members of Congress, former CIA director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and CNN. The bomber is clearly targeting opponents of President Trump. But the president's only response so far is to blame the media for not treating him fairly and for inciting hatred in the country.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order sending at least 800 U.S. troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as a caravan of thousands of migrants heads north from Central America. Brian and John speak with Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos.

In a stunning prediction, Ben Hodges, the commander of U.S. forces in Europe from 2014 to 2017, told an audience at the Warsaw Security Forum that there is "a very strong likelihood that we will be at war with China" within 15 years. What can the world do to avert such a catastrophic conflict? Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show.

Type the words "Erdogan slams" into Google and you get a long list, including the US, the UN, the EU, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Compare that to the Turkish president's latest statement about Saudi Arabia, which is "I have no reason to doubt the king's honesty." He's referring to the Saudi murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia's "Davos in the Desert" investment summit has just finished, with billions of dollars in new investment being planned for the kingdom. Erdogan understands that. Why let the death of one journalist get in the way of Turkey's share of the profits? Professor Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, joins Brian and John.

The New York and NASDAQ stock exchanges have experienced extreme volatility over the past week, with daily swings of as much as five percent. Indeed, the markets are down so much this week that the entire year's gains have been wiped out. What accounts for this volatility? And is it temporary or something we should get used to? Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

There was a debate last night in Florida between the two gubernatorial candidates--Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Congressman Ron DeSantis. Actually, it was less of a debate than it was a bare-knuckle brawl. DeSantis said that Gillum as governor would allow pedophiles to have free reign in Florida. And Gillum said that DeSantis was the candidate of neo-Nazis and white supremacists. In the meantime, news broke that the FBI had earlier tried to set up Gillum on a criminal charge by giving him free tickets to the musical Hamilton. Brian and John speak with Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

