US Cancels Nuclear Treaty With Russia, But is China the Real Target?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, and Jude Woodward, author of the new book “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?”

President Trump announced over the weekend that he would withdraw the United States from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF, a decades-old agreement signed in 1987 between President Ronald Reagan and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Trump said that Russia had not honored the agreement, but NATO allies expressed shock at the announcement and said that they were not consulted.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

Thousands of Central American migrants have entered southern Mexico on their way to the United States, despite President Trump's exhortations that they are "criminals." The president also threatened to cut off aid to any country associated with the caravan that's not working hard enough to stop it. It appears that Donald Trump and the Republicans are, in fact, happy about this event and are trying to manipulate the optics for their own political benefit. Brian and John speak with Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.

Today we begin a daily segment on politics that we'll run until election day on November 6. We'll tell you about the closest and most important races around the country and the issues that affect those races.

The story behind the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi continues to become more and more bizarre every day. Turkish authorities released a photograph yesterday of a man who apparently had been part of the team that killed Khashoggi leaving the Saudi consulate wearing the victim's clothes. Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan says that he will release in the next 48 hours all of the information his government has collected in the case. That is sure to be a major embarrassment to the Saudi government. Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, joins Brian and John.

A Russian woman has been charged in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia for allegedly trying to influence the upcoming midterm elections by creating fake Facebook accounts and posting articles to "create and amplify divisive social media and political content." Her alleged crime is that she posted articles related to gay rights, gun control, a recent women's march, and the NFL's national anthem controversy. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books-"The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

