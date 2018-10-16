Who's Worse: CBS or Donald Trump?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanaugh, editor of thepolemicist.net, and Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and founder of This Can’t Be Happening!, as well as a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! and Salon.com.

Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging — and at some times shocking — interview that was broadcast on 60 Minutes yesterday. During the course of the interview, the President talked to journalist Leslie Stahl about issues as diverse as climate change, China, North Korea, trade, and Russia. He indirectly threatened the job of Defense Secretary James Mattis and said that the European Union was one of the greatest threats facing the United States.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

The government of Ecuador yesterday reinstated internet connectivity for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for the past six years. Assange had his internet and visitors cut off in March after he allegedly commented on Spanish elections in violation of an agreement with the Ecuadorians. Brian and John speak with Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice.

The international investigation into the disappearance and apparent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues. Turkish authorities say they are positive that Khashoggi was tortured, murdered, and dismembered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and they have the video to prove it. Meanwhile, dozens of major business leaders are withdrawing from an upcoming business conference in Saudi Arabia — it's being called Davos in the Desert — in protest of Khashoggi's murder. Mansour Alhadj, a journalist, author, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Saudi Arabia, joins the show.

Political observers are calling this weekend's elections in the southern German state of Bavaria. "A political earthquake," as Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partners were walloped while the Green Party and the far-right Alternative for Germany increased their share of the vote dramatically. In fact, the Social Democratic Party, one of the coalition partners garnered fewer votes than the neo-Nazis. Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

The Trump Administration has ordered an obscure government agency, the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, to guy environmental regulations related to chemical and oil pipeline safety. Instead of mandatory regulations designed to keep workers and the public safe, those regulations will become voluntary suggestions. Scott Edwards, co-director of the Food & Water Justice project at Food & Water Watch, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

