NAFTA Theatrics and the Coming Recession

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Richard Wolff, a professor of economics emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work. His latest book is “Capitalism's Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown.”

Canada and the US have come to an agreement on trade. This agreement, along with the agreement the US and Mexico came to, will collectively be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and will be a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

After the extremely dramatic events on Capitol Hill last week, the FBI investigation into alleged sexual assaults committed by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is underway. Just a few swing votes in the Senate will determine the fate of his confirmation. Brian and John speak with Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book "The Plot to Attack Iran."

This weekend, Brazilians rallied against presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in a series of huge demonstrations titled "Not Him". With just one week left before the first round of the election, could Brazil really elect a far-right, dictatorship-admiring president like Bolsonaro? Or will the candidate of imprisoned ex-President Lula's Workers Party prevail? Brazilian-British activist Victor Fraga with Democracy for Brazil UK joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto," joins Brian and John.

Iran fired missiles today at the terrorists who Iran's Intelligence Ministry has accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a military parade on September 22, killing 25 and injuring many more. Iran's government has stated that Israel, the United States, and gulf monarchies shared responsibility for the attack. Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

The Kurdistan region of Iraq held elections yesterday that will determine control of the Kurdistan Regional Government. These elections are the first to be held since the highly controversial and ultimately unsuccessful referendum to secede from Iraq last year and come during a period of extreme tension in Iraqi politics. Brian and John speak with Yerevan Saeed, a political analyst who researches and writes on security, political, and energy issues in the Middle East, focusing on Iraq, Turkey, Iran, the Gulf, and the Levant and has served as White House correspondent for the Kurdish Rudaw TV.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com