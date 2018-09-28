All Eyes on Washington as Dr. Ford, Kavanaugh Testify Before Senate

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Heidi Boghosian, the executive director of the A. J. Muste Memorial Institute and the former executive director of the National Lawyers Guild, and Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, the executive director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund.

It is a historic day on Capitol Hill as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Dr. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

Donald Trump conducted a wide-ranging and often bizarre press conference yesterday, touching on issues from the Mueller investigation to a two-state solution in Palestine. Brian speaks with Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com.

Despite its rhetoric about the supposed threat of Iranian missiles, the U.S. military is quietly pulling its Patriot missile defense systems out of Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait. It is widely expected that these advanced weapons systems will be redeployed to target China or Russia. Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins the show.

Donald Trump claims that he cancelled a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the future of the NAFTA trade agreement as negotiations between the two countries continue to be mired in deadlock. With the text of the bilateral agreement with Mexico about to be published, will Canada be left out entirely? Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst who regularly joins Loud & Clear on Tuesdays for False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism, joins Brian.

Donald Trump's highly anticipated, decisive meeting with Rod Rosenstein was postponed today, but speculation is still swirling about Rosenstein's future in the administration and the Mueller probe itself. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books-"The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

As Google celebrates the 20th anniversary of its search engine, the company continues to amass enormous influence over many aspects of our lives. How can Google and other tech companies influence the upcoming midterm election? Brian speaks with Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology.

