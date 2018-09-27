Trump at the UN: The Changing Place of the U.S. in Global Politics

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell (sitting in for John Kiriakou) are joined by Peter Kuznick, a professor and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, and co-author with Oliver Stone of the book and the hit television series “The Untold History of the United States.”

Donald Trump used his speech at the United Nations to lay out an aggressive agenda targeting U.S. rivals and declaring his blanket opposition to multilateralism and so-called "globalism". While some of Trump's remarks were met with laughter by the assembled diplomats, what does his speech reveal about his administration's approach to securing U.S. hegemony around the world.

Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

Speaking at the UN Security Council today, Donald Trump accused China of interfering in the midterm election on behalf of opponents of his administration. This is just the latest in a series of anti-China moves and statements coming from the administration. Brian speaks with David Ewing, the chair of the San Francisco chapter of the US-China People's Friendship Association.

Julie Swetnick is the third person to come forward with allegations of serious sexual harassment, assault, or violence by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and others he associated with. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is slated to testify tomorrow about the sexual assault she suffered from Kavanaugh. This testimony is scheduled despite no investigation yet as requested by Dr. Blasey. Hannah Dickinson, associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and member of the Geneva Women's Assembly, joins the show.

Iran and the EU have come up with a payment system to work around the US's sanctions against Iran and anyone doing business with Iran. This is yet another fracture of the EU and US's relationship. Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a speech that there would be hell to pay if Iran harmed the US. Medea Benjamin, an anti-war and anti-torture activist who is the co-founder of Code Pink, and whose most recent book is "Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran.", joins Brian.

The US has imposed new sanctions on several high-ranking officials in Venezuela, including Congresswoman Cilia Flores who also is the wife of President Maduro. The New York Times also published an op-ed today called "Time for a Coup?" about overthrowing President Maduro. Chuck Kaufman, the National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice, joins the show.

Mexico's military arrested two police commanders for murder and the highway police chief for carrying unlicensed weapons in Acapulco. The entire police force has been disarmed and is now being investigated. Brian and John speak with Tom Hansen, the international education director of the Mexico Solidarity Network.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com