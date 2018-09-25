Who Attacked Iran and What Happens Now?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, John Kiriakou is joined by Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, and Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.

Iranian officials this morning vowed "unforgiving revenge" over an attack on a military parade on Saturday that killed 29 people, including the four attackers, and wounded 70. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps blamed "regional supporters of terrorism," meaning Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both of which denied involvement. US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, meanwhile, said that Iran's president should look in the mirror before blaming others. And this as Rudy Giuliani addressed the "Iran Uprising Summit" in Manhattan hosted by the bizarre political cult and terrorist organization MEK, a group that counts National Security Advisor John Bolton as one of its allies.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was summoned to the White House this morning as rumors swirled that he had either resigned or would be fired. Neither happened, but in Rosenstein's meeting with White House chief of staff John Kelly, he requested a meeting with the President on Thursday. The speculation now is that he will resign then. John speaks with Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com, and Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books-"The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War."

Federal prosecutors in New York are weighing criminal charges against former Obama White House general counsel Greg Craig amid allegations that he failed to register as a foreign agent in a probe that is linked to the Paul Manafort investigation. Prosecutors are also considering charges against Craig's law firm, international legal powerhouse Skadden Arps. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, joins the show.

Moscow will bolster Syria's air defense following the downing of a Russian plane last week by sending a modern S-300 air defense system to the Syrian army in the next two weeks, according to the Russian defense minister. The decision was made by Russian president Vladimir Putin because of Israeli involvement in the plane's shoot-down. Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins John.

As Senate Republicans push for a quick vote this week on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats are investigating a new allegation of sexual misconduct against him. Deborah Ramirez, who went to Yale with Kavanaugh, said he exposed himself to her at a party. This is the second allegation against Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment or assault. Professor Hannah Dickinson, associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a women's advocate, joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? John speaks with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com