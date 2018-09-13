The Story of a Whistleblower's Epic Battle against Banks & U.S. Gov't

On today's episode, Brian and John are joined by Brad Birkenfeld, a famed whistleblower who singlehandedly brought down international money laundering at banking giant UBS. Now he’s working to spread the word about what whistleblowing is and about how anybody can report waste, fraud, abuse, or illegality in the workplace or in society at large.

It's Wednesday, so we continue our regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, where we look at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Brian and John speak with Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear.

New evidence has emerged linking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's official re-election campaign to a controversial mailing accusing challenger Cynthia Nixon of anti-semitism. But the basis for this claim was that she allegedly supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement — a non-violent international campaign to promote human rights and equality for Palestinians. Ariel Gold, a peace activist and the national co-director of Code Pink, joins the show.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the most popular politician in that country, announced yesterday that he would not be a candidate for president in the upcoming election. Lula is currently jailed on what many Brazilians believe are trumped up corruption charges. He said that he would instead support the candidacy of Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Arnold August, lecturer, journalist and author of the book "Cuba-US Relations: Obama and beyond", joins the show.

The European Parliament voted today to pursue unprecedented disciplinary action against Hungary for what it called a violation of core EU values. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been accused of attacking minorities, the media, and the rule of law. The is the first time that the EU has ever condemned a member state. Steve Hedley, senior assistant general secretary of the the UK's Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers Union, joins Brian and John.

In direct contradiction with its own teaching, the Catholic Church is preparing to evict residents of four buildings it owns in rapidly-gentrifying Washington, D.C. However, tenants are fighting back, and gearing up for a rally outside of the National Basilica this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Heather Benno, a tenant of the housing targeted for foreclosure as well as an employee of Catholic Charities, the social services arm of the Church, and Yasmina Mrabet, an organizer with the housing rights organization Justice First, join the show.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress today that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are doing all they can to reduce harm to civilians in Yemen, averting a move by members of Congress to reduce support for the Gulf countries' participation in the war there. According to the UN Human Rights Office, 6,660 civilians have been killed and more than 10,500 injured since March 2015. Brian and John speak with Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, and Brian Terrell, also co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

