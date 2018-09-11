Bolton: 'To Hell With International Law!'

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book “The Battle for Justice in Palestine,” and Miko Peled, most recently the author of “Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”

John Bolton, US national security adviser, threatened the international criminal court (ICC) with sanctions today when he made an excoriating attack on the institution in a speech in Washington. According to drafts of his speech, Bolton will push for sanctions over an ICC investigation into alleged American war crimes in Afghanistan. He also announced the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington because of its calls for an ICC inquiry into Israel.

Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

Maria Butina, a Russian national accused by the Justice Department of conspiring to represent a foreign government without registering, has a hearing today to determine if she should be allowed bail. Prosecutors had initially accused Butina of being a Russian spy and of using sex to ingratiate herself with her targets. But they withdrew those accusations over the weekend even though this has been the center of defamatory media coverage of the defendant caused by the government's false claim. Brian and John speak with Alex Rubenstein, a Sputnik news analyst and journalist who was at the hearing today and you can read more of on Twitter @RealAlexRubi.

General Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said over the weekend that the US had drawn up contingency plans in case of a Syrian chemical attack on the city of Idlib. The Western media has reported over the past few days that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would use chemical weapons on Idlib, but the information appear to be coming from the controversial White Helmets, rather than from intelligence sources. Meanwhile, the United States has been accused of using white phosphorus munitions near the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor. Steve Gowans, a journalist and author of "Washington's Long War on Syria," joins the show.

Les Moonves, the Chief Executive Officer of CBS, Inc. resigned last night in the wake of yet more accusations that he sexually harassed female employees at the network over a period of years. The resignation was not a surprise, as Moonves has been the subject of accusations of inappropriate behavior for more than a year. Eugene Puryear, the host of By Any Means Necessary, which a Radio Sputnik show on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the DC area between 2 and 4 p.m. and on iTunes, Spotify, Spreaker, and iHeartRadio, joins Brian and John.

Sweden has been plunged into political uncertainty after both centrist coalitions failed to win a majority in Sunday's election and a far-right anti-immigration party with roots in the neo-Nazi movement gained ground. The two coalitions will have to work together or they will have to renege on promises to not work with the far-right. Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show.

Monday's segment "Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers" is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

