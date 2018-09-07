Register
12:53 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    The War Within the Trump White House - Where Does It End?

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist.

    The New York Times took the unusual step last night of publishing an anonymous op-ed. The opinion piece was reportedly written by a senior Trump Administration official, and it talks about chaos in the White House, a president who is unhinged, and the worry that many of the most senior officials in government that the President is a danger to Americans. The fallout-especially that emanating from the White House-has been dramatic.

    Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), join the show.

    Victoria Skripal, Sergei Skripal's niece, said at a press conference in the UK this morning that her attempts to visit her family, Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal, in the UK have been stymied by the embassy. Meanwhile, the government of Theresa May has accused the Russian government and two alleged Russian intelligence officers of carrying out the attack. Brian and John speak with Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will host his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang on September 18. The scheduling of the meeting was immediately praised by President Trump and heartened observers who are looking for movement on the issue of North Korea's denuclearization. Author and professor Tim Beal, whose most recent book is "Crisis in Korea," joins the show.

    The Jerusalem Post reported yesterday that the Israel Defense Force had been arming Syrian rebels in an effort to keep them engaged in a fight with Iranian troops there. The Post took the article down after a complaint by Israeli military censors. Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen, whose work you can see at KillingGaza.com, joins Brian and John.

    Eight demonstrators have been killed so far this week in protests in southern Iraq against corruption and inadequate basic services. This major unrest comes as the new Iraqi parliament convenes and heated negotiations to form the next government intensify. Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

    North Carolina's congressional districts have been found to be racially gerrymandered, but that isn't stopping state authorities from conducting one more election based on that district map anyway. Meanwhile, a federal prosecutor appointed by Donald Trump has issued two broad subpoenas seeking voter registration and other data from 15 million people across North Carolina. Civil rights groups say the move is an attempt to suppress the Latino vote. Brian and John speak with Drew Spencer Peonrse, legal and policy director at the election reform advocacy organization FairVote.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Foreign policy, Republicans, New York Times, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse