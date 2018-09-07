The War Within the Trump White House - Where Does It End?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist.

The New York Times took the unusual step last night of publishing an anonymous op-ed. The opinion piece was reportedly written by a senior Trump Administration official, and it talks about chaos in the White House, a president who is unhinged, and the worry that many of the most senior officials in government that the President is a danger to Americans. The fallout-especially that emanating from the White House-has been dramatic.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), join the show.

Victoria Skripal, Sergei Skripal's niece, said at a press conference in the UK this morning that her attempts to visit her family, Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal, in the UK have been stymied by the embassy. Meanwhile, the government of Theresa May has accused the Russian government and two alleged Russian intelligence officers of carrying out the attack. Brian and John speak with Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will host his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang on September 18. The scheduling of the meeting was immediately praised by President Trump and heartened observers who are looking for movement on the issue of North Korea's denuclearization. Author and professor Tim Beal, whose most recent book is "Crisis in Korea," joins the show.

The Jerusalem Post reported yesterday that the Israel Defense Force had been arming Syrian rebels in an effort to keep them engaged in a fight with Iranian troops there. The Post took the article down after a complaint by Israeli military censors. Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen, whose work you can see at KillingGaza.com, joins Brian and John.

Eight demonstrators have been killed so far this week in protests in southern Iraq against corruption and inadequate basic services. This major unrest comes as the new Iraqi parliament convenes and heated negotiations to form the next government intensify. Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

North Carolina's congressional districts have been found to be racially gerrymandered, but that isn't stopping state authorities from conducting one more election based on that district map anyway. Meanwhile, a federal prosecutor appointed by Donald Trump has issued two broad subpoenas seeking voter registration and other data from 15 million people across North Carolina. Civil rights groups say the move is an attempt to suppress the Latino vote. Brian and John speak with Drew Spencer Peonrse, legal and policy director at the election reform advocacy organization FairVote.

