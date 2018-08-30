Register
August 2018
    Under Pressure From Trump, Will Europe Move Closer to Russia?

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek (sitting in for John Kiriakou) are joined by Peter Lavelle, host of RT’s flagship program CrossTalk.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that the European Union needs to look out for its own security, rather than looking to the US. Germany is moving forward with the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, against the US's demands. What does the strengthening of European-Russian relations and the fraying of US-European relations mean for geopolitics?

    Wednesday's regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

    Justice Department official Bruce Ohr gave testimony and answered questions for 8 hours behind closed doors yesterday in a hearing held by the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform committees. What does Ohr's role in the investigation into alleged Russian collusion say about the nature of the entire Mueller investigation? Brian and Walter speak with Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com.

    Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló commissioned a full study on the death toll from last year's Hurricane Maria, and the results are in. Up from the original estimate from of 64, this week's report put the death toll at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest hurricanes ever. Dr. Adriana Garriga-López, department chair and associate professor of Anthropology at Kalamazoo College, joins the show.

    With rumors swirling about President Trump potentially firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to throw his hat in the ring in an interview last night. Meanwhile, this morning, President Trump announced that White House counsel Don McGahn will be leaving in the fall. Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! and Salon.com, joins Brian and Walter.

    Important primaries were held across the country last night. In Florida, progressive Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum won the gubernatorial primary against frontrunner and former Congressperson Gwen Graham, and his competition, conservative Ron DeSantis, was tapped by President Trump. And in Arizona, establishment favorite Martha McSally defeated two far-right challengers. Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, whose livestream is available every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on Facebook, and Juliana Musheyev, a Floridian and member of the Board of Directors of the Peace Education and Action Center, join the show.

    Teachers and faculty voted last night to approve a strike if negotiations with Seattle Public Schools don't produce a tentative contract by the start of the school year on Tuesday. Brian and Walter speak with Jane Cutter, an educator and the editor of LiberationNews.org.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Votre message a été envoyé!
