12:13 GMT +324 August 2018
    Loud & Clear

    Media Frenzy Over New "Hack" of DNC: Oops! It was Just a Security Test

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com.

    Headlines in major news outlets across the country sounded the alarm about what they said was yet another sinister Russian attempt to subvert American democracy-a hack into the Democratic National Committee's voter database. But, it turns out, this was nothing more than a security test by one of its state affiliates.

    Adopting another talking point of the extreme right wing, President Trump has asked that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take a look at "the large scale killing of farmers" in South Africa, referring to the white landowners whose property is subject to a new redistribution program aimed at addressing the legacy of apartheid. This comes after Fox News host Tucker Carlson called South African President Ramaphosa a racist. Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "From the Barrel of a Gun: The United States and the War against Zimbabwe," joins the show.

    Today the hosts continue Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice," where they talk about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Today they focus on the massive prison strike taking place in more than a dozen states. Brian and John speak with Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Nicole Roussell, a producer of this show.

    The United States and China imposed 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods today, as the Trump administration's trade war continues to gather steam. What will the consequences be for the two countries' economies, and the world? Jude Woodward. She is the author of the book "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?," joins the show.

    Tonight in 1968, 43 Black GIs who were stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, refused to board a plane to go fight against protestors at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Many of the soldiers had already been to war in Vietnam, and this was a huge act of dissent, foreshadowing much more dissent within the ranks of the military in decades to come. C. R. Gibbs, an author and co-author of six books and a frequent national and international lecturer who appears regularly on television to discuss historical issues, joins Brian and John.

    NSA contractor Reality Winner was sentenced today to 63 months in prison, or more than 5 years. She was charged under the Espionage Act for leaking to the press a report on alleged Russian election interference. Kevin Gosztola, the managing editor for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure who was at the hearing this morning, joins the show.

    The British government released 25 guidance documents for people and businesses in the case that no Brexit deal is agreed upon between the EU and the UK, leaving the UK without any agreements on trade, diplomacy, and other relationships with the EU. Brian and John speak with Robert Griffiths, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain.

    The US has had a long and contentious debate about affirmative action, one policy intended to help with centuries of structural oppression of people of color. Most recently, the opposition to affirmative action has shifted to blaming the policy for keeping high-performing Asian-American students out of elite places like Harvard. But what sort of effects on Asian-American students are really at play? Dr. Kevin Kumashiro, an internationally recognized expert on educational policy, school reform, and educational equity, and social justice who is the former dean of the School of Education at the University of San Francisco, joins the show.

