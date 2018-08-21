New Cracks Emerge in "Russiagate": Beneath the Headlines

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, whose most recent piece is “Fighting Fake Stories: The New Yorker, Israel and Obama,” and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist, and columnist.

President Trump over the weekend revoked the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan and threatened to do the same to a list of other former Obama-era national security officials and a current Justice Department official. Meanwhile, media outlets reported that White House Counsel Don McGahn met at least three times with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. President Trump tweeted early this morning that McGahn is "not a rat, like in the Nixon White House."

Monday's weekly half hour segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the National Surveillance State are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

The State Department has created something called the Iran Action Group to coordinate US foreign policy toward that country. Detractors, however, say that the group's purpose is to create a policy to overthrow the Iranian government. And the group's membership is apparently classified. Brian and John speak with Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.

Nearly 90 South Korean families crossed into North Korea yesterday to be reunited with elderly relatives they had not seen since being separated in the chaos of the Korean War nearly 70 years ago. The reunification program has been ongoing for decades, was suspended, and was restarted in the recent rapprochement between the two Koreas. Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network, joins the show.

After eight grueling years of austerity, Greece today emerged from its bailout program. The $330 billion in loans from the European Union, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund saved the country from insolvency, but economic misery is still the norm, with unemployment remaining well over 20 percent. Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins Brian and John.

Loud & Clear's regular Monday segment "Education for Liberation" is about the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Rick Ayers, a professor of education at the University of San Francisco, the author of "An Empty Seat in Class: Teaching and Learning after the Death of a Student," and co-author of the recently released book, "You can't fire the bad ones: And 18 other myths about teachers, teachers unions, and public education," joins the show.

In a second episode of Loud & Clear's regular Monday segment "Education for Liberation", Brian and John speak with Dr. Kevin Kumashiro, an internationally recognized expert on educational policy, school reform, and educational equity and social justice, and the former dean of the School of Education at the University of San Francisco.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com