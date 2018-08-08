Register
12:53 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Gates: Manafort Sought to Move Ukraine Away From Russia (Into EU)

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers.

    There were bombshell revelations in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort yesterday as his former deputy and friend Rick Gates testified against him. Gates not only said that he and Manafort had hidden millions of dollars offshore to avoid paying taxes, but he also admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort's accounts in Cyprus. Gates faces Manafort's attorneys in cross-examination today, where he has talked all about wealthy Ukrainians paying Manafort large sums.

    Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst.

    Private emails obtained by the publication Foreign Policy show that White House advisor and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner last year tried to abolish the United Nations aid agency that provides humanitarian relief to millions of Palestinian refugees. The magazine adds that Kushner was acting at the behest of the Israeli government. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemecist.net, where you can read his latest article on the subject: "Sacrificing Gaza: The Great March of Zionist Hypocrisy."

    The Trump administration will soon release a proposal limiting full citizenship pathways for legal immigrants who have used life-saving health and poverty programs like Obamacare, according to four different sources. Many of these programs have been designed with immigrants in mind. Juan Carlos Ruiz, cofounder of New Sanctuary Coalition, joins the show.

    66 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, with 12 dead. But when the police held a press conference yesterday, the primary message was that people in the neighborhoods where the victims were shot need to be held accountable rather than the police. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, "Don't think for a moment people don't know in the neighborhood who was responsible.", joins Brian and John.

    A new report from Forbes reveals a pattern of highly questionable business practices on the part of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, resulting in fines, judgements and settlements totaling over $120 million. Is this kind of scandal inevitable in a government, of, by and for the billionaires? Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression" whose work is at www.jackrasmus.com, joins the show.

    One of Syria's top rocket scientists was assassinated in a car bomb attack in Damascus on Saturday. Fingers pointed almost immediately to Israel's intelligence agency, the Mossad. Mossad has long had a policy of killing scientists from other countries, actions that are taken with impunity. Brian and John speak with Steve Gowans, a journalist and author of "Washington's Long War on Syria."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    trials, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse