Gates: Manafort Sought to Move Ukraine Away From Russia (Into EU)

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers.

There were bombshell revelations in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort yesterday as his former deputy and friend Rick Gates testified against him. Gates not only said that he and Manafort had hidden millions of dollars offshore to avoid paying taxes, but he also admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort's accounts in Cyprus. Gates faces Manafort's attorneys in cross-examination today, where he has talked all about wealthy Ukrainians paying Manafort large sums.

Tuesday's weekly series is False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst.

Private emails obtained by the publication Foreign Policy show that White House advisor and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner last year tried to abolish the United Nations aid agency that provides humanitarian relief to millions of Palestinian refugees. The magazine adds that Kushner was acting at the behest of the Israeli government. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemecist.net, where you can read his latest article on the subject: "Sacrificing Gaza: The Great March of Zionist Hypocrisy."

The Trump administration will soon release a proposal limiting full citizenship pathways for legal immigrants who have used life-saving health and poverty programs like Obamacare, according to four different sources. Many of these programs have been designed with immigrants in mind. Juan Carlos Ruiz, cofounder of New Sanctuary Coalition, joins the show.

66 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, with 12 dead. But when the police held a press conference yesterday, the primary message was that people in the neighborhoods where the victims were shot need to be held accountable rather than the police. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, "Don't think for a moment people don't know in the neighborhood who was responsible.", joins Brian and John.

A new report from Forbes reveals a pattern of highly questionable business practices on the part of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, resulting in fines, judgements and settlements totaling over $120 million. Is this kind of scandal inevitable in a government, of, by and for the billionaires? Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression" whose work is at www.jackrasmus.com, joins the show.

One of Syria's top rocket scientists was assassinated in a car bomb attack in Damascus on Saturday. Fingers pointed almost immediately to Israel's intelligence agency, the Mossad. Mossad has long had a policy of killing scientists from other countries, actions that are taken with impunity. Brian and John speak with Steve Gowans, a journalist and author of "Washington's Long War on Syria."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com