12:55 GMT +303 August 2018
    Russiagate Degenerates Into a War Against Dissent and Free Speech

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Mara Verhayden-Hilliard, a constitutional rights lawyer and the executive director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, and Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemecist.net.

    The Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday heard testimony from social media and technology experts, who said companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter must do more to prevent the spread of misinformation and propaganda. But where does one draw the line between that and freedom of speech? Are Americans in danger of losing their civil liberties?

    Thursday's "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), joins the show.

    The Intercept reported today that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired thanks to pressure from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Tillerson had intervened to mediate those countries' dispute with neighboring Qatar. Saudi Arabia had intended to invade and conquer Qatar with UAE help. Brian and John speak with Ali al-Ahmed, the director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs.

    The Trump Administration this morning announced that it was freezing fuel efficiency requirements for all cars and trucks through 2026 as part of a dramatic rollback of Obama-era environmental regulations. The announcement comes on the heels of a weakening of air and water quality regulations. Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism," joins the show.

    Israel has blocked the delivery of fuel and gasoline to the besieged Gaza Strip, saying that it was in retaliation for Palestinians setting fire to Israeli land with flaming kites. Only cooking gas, wheat, and flour will be allowed into Gaza until further notice. Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker whose work is at KillingGaza.com, joins Brian and John.

    Pope Francis announced this morning that the death penalty is inadmissible under any circumstances and that the church will work toward its abolition around the world. The announcement marks an evolution of the Catholic Church's official view of the death penalty that began under Pope John Paul II in 1978. Gregory Joseph, communications director at the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, joins the show.

    The Trump Administration has imposed sanctions on the Justice and Interior Ministers of Turkey in retaliation for the continued incarceration of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson was arrested two years ago and charged with espionage for preaching. He has yet to go on trial. Turkish President Erdogan said the move will jeopardize longstanding US-Turkish relations and that Ankara will consider retaliatory sanctions. Brian and John speak with Max Zirngast, an independent writer studying philosophy and political science in Vienna and Ankara.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Dissent, McCarthyism, Free Speech, Russiagate, Facebook
