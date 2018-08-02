Register
12:39 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Manafort Trial: List of Banned Words Grows — No “Russia” or “Oligarch”

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, a journalist and bestselling author whose latest book is “The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza,” who is also the senior editor of Grayzone Project and co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels.”

    Facebook said it shut down 32 fake pages and accounts yesterday that were part of a "coordinated inauthentic campaign" to spread politically divisive material ahead of US midterm elections in November. The pages had more than 290,000 followers. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company had not yet identified who was behind the operation.

    Beyond Nuclear with Kevin Kamps is Loud & Clear's regular Wednesday segment, which looks at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today, Kevin walks the hosts through a the process of shutting down a reactor, and despite how much money is given to companies for the shutdown process, how they still put our health at risk. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

    Yesterday was Day 1 in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has been charged with 18 felonies related to financial crimes. The Washington Post said that the Justice Department prosecutor was using a "scorched earth" policy, making bold, unproven assertions and telling jurors about Manafort's profligate spending. The prosecutor was twice admonished by Judge T. S. Ellis III to stick to the facts. Meanwhile, Special Counsel Mueller has sent 3 cases to the federal prosecutors, including democrats Tony Podesta and Gregory Craig, who served as counsel to President Obama. Daniel Lazare, he is a journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

    Activists around the world are deeply concerned that Julian Assange could be evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Recent comments from Ecuador's new president Lenin Moreno suggest that a deal with British authorities is in the works. Brian and John speak with activist and journalist Diani Baretto and Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice.

    The Trump administration moved today to promote short-term "junk" insurance plans, further undermining the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, the debate over single payer healthcare has heated up after a controversial new study was released by the libertarian Mercatus Center. Dr. Carol Paris, President of Physicians for a National Health Plan, joins the show.

    The Trump Administration is considering a second sharp reduction in the number of refugees who can be resettled in the United States, further scaling back a program that is meant to protect the world's most vulnerable people. And this time there isn't any notable opposition inside the White House. David Bennion, an immigration lawyer and Executive Director of the Free Migration Project, joins Brian and John.

    A far-right Brazilian presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, said yesterday that his country should not feel guilty about its past as the world's most prolific slave importer, adding that Brazil "owes no debt" to its black citizens. The 63-year-old congressman added that, if elected, he would repeal laws implemented during the presidency of Dilma Rousseff that are aimed at reducing inequality in Brazil. Brian and John speak with Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "The Deepest South: The United States, Brazil, and the African Slave Trade."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    McCarthyism, midterms, Russiagate, Facebook, Robert Mueller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse