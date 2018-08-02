Manafort Trial: List of Banned Words Grows — No “Russia” or “Oligarch”

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, a journalist and bestselling author whose latest book is “The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza,” who is also the senior editor of Grayzone Project and co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels.”

Facebook said it shut down 32 fake pages and accounts yesterday that were part of a "coordinated inauthentic campaign" to spread politically divisive material ahead of US midterm elections in November. The pages had more than 290,000 followers. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company had not yet identified who was behind the operation.

Beyond Nuclear with Kevin Kamps is Loud & Clear's regular Wednesday segment, which looks at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today, Kevin walks the hosts through a the process of shutting down a reactor, and despite how much money is given to companies for the shutdown process, how they still put our health at risk. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

Yesterday was Day 1 in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has been charged with 18 felonies related to financial crimes. The Washington Post said that the Justice Department prosecutor was using a "scorched earth" policy, making bold, unproven assertions and telling jurors about Manafort's profligate spending. The prosecutor was twice admonished by Judge T. S. Ellis III to stick to the facts. Meanwhile, Special Counsel Mueller has sent 3 cases to the federal prosecutors, including democrats Tony Podesta and Gregory Craig, who served as counsel to President Obama. Daniel Lazare, he is a journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup," and "America's Undeclared War," joins the show.

Activists around the world are deeply concerned that Julian Assange could be evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Recent comments from Ecuador's new president Lenin Moreno suggest that a deal with British authorities is in the works. Brian and John speak with activist and journalist Diani Baretto and Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice.

The Trump administration moved today to promote short-term "junk" insurance plans, further undermining the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, the debate over single payer healthcare has heated up after a controversial new study was released by the libertarian Mercatus Center. Dr. Carol Paris, President of Physicians for a National Health Plan, joins the show.

The Trump Administration is considering a second sharp reduction in the number of refugees who can be resettled in the United States, further scaling back a program that is meant to protect the world's most vulnerable people. And this time there isn't any notable opposition inside the White House. David Bennion, an immigration lawyer and Executive Director of the Free Migration Project, joins Brian and John.

A far-right Brazilian presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, said yesterday that his country should not feel guilty about its past as the world's most prolific slave importer, adding that Brazil "owes no debt" to its black citizens. The 63-year-old congressman added that, if elected, he would repeal laws implemented during the presidency of Dilma Rousseff that are aimed at reducing inequality in Brazil. Brian and John speak with Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "The Deepest South: The United States, Brazil, and the African Slave Trade."

