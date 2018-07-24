Register
24 July 2018
    Carter Page FISA: Questioning Foreign Policy Orthodoxy Makes You a Spy

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Walter Smolarek and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of The Polemicist, Lucy Komisar, a long-time author, editor and investigative journalist, and our co-host Brian Becker

    The secret court application for Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page was released this weekend. These FISA court applications are usually not public and are well known to be rubber stamped. The hosts discuss this, the possible questioning of Bill Browder, and more.

    It's Monday so it's Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa-a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Today Chris and the hosts discuss facial recognition software being designed for NYC bridges and tunnels, Walmart's patent filing for audio surveillance technology in monitoring employees, and today's tech tip today is about what safe browsing mode actually covers. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    The Intercept reported over the weekend that the Ecuadorian government will imminently withdraw asylum for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Journalist Glenn Greenwald cites the presence in London of Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, ostensibly to speak at a conference on disabilities, saying the actual purpose of the trip is to finalize an agreement with the British government to expel Assange. While the government asserts that they won't remove Assange during Moreno's international trip, activists are in an intense state of mobilization. Walter and John speak with activist and journalist Diani Baretto.

    President Trump last night issued a furious, all capital letters tweet aimed at the Iranian government, warning that any threats against the United States would be met with dire consequences. The tirade signaled an immediate escalation in tensions between the two countries. Ann Wright, a retired United States Army colonel and former U.S. State Department official in Afghanistan, who resigned in protest of the invasion of Iraq and became an anti-war activist, joins the show.

    A new report on modern slavery around the world has found that the number of slaves in developed countries, including the United States, is much higher than previously thought. In its new report, the Walk Free Foundation says that there are 403,000 slaves in the US. That's one in every 800 people and seven times higher than previously thought. Leah Obias, with Damayan Migrant Workers Association, a grassroots organization of low-wage Filipino workers, and Edith Mendoza, a survivor of trafficking and modern-day slavery who is an organizer for Damayan, join Walter and John.

    Loud & Clear's regular Monday segment "Education for Liberation" is about the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Dr. Wayne Au, a professor in the School of Educational Studies at the University of Washington Bothell and a longtime author and editor of the social justice teaching magazine "Rethinking Education," joins the show.

    ISIS gunmen today stormed a government building in Irbil, the normally peaceful and heavily Kurdish city in northern Iraq, killing one civilian. Kurdish officials said that at least three gunmen were killed by security forces and that the siege is now over. What does this attack say about the stability of the country? Walter and John speak with Kani Xulam, founder of the American-Kurdish Information Network.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

