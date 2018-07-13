America’s War on Working Poor: 'Millions to Lose Medicaid Healthcare'

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Leo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program.

In June, Arkansas became the first state to require that able-bodied Medicare recipients do some combination of work, volunteering, job training, or education to keep their benefits. A nearly identical law in Kentucky, however, was just struck down by a federal judge. Now states are considering simply throwing people off the Medicaid roles and denying them health care.

On the regular Thursday series "Criminal Injustice," the hosts discuss the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Brian and John speak with Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News, and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure.

President Trump arrived in the UK this morning for trade talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May. He dismissed large-scale protests against his visit and said, "The Brits like me a lot. They agree with me on immigration." The visit comes two days after Trump said that the UK was "in turmoil." Brian and John speak with legendary anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian George Galloway.

A defiant Peter Strzok told the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees that continued scrutiny of his anti-Trump text messages amounted to "another victory notch in Vladimir Putin's belt." The FBI agent said that during the 2016 campaign he had information that would have derailed Donald Trump's candidacy, but that he never considered releasing it. Alex Rubenstein, a Sputnik news analyst and journalist, whose work is on Twitter at @RealAlexRubi, joins the show.

The annual summit of NATO heads of state ended yesterday with President Trump saying that member countries had agreed to increase their defense spending, perhaps even doubling it. But French President Emmanuel Macron was quick to say the President's statement was untrue. Meanwhile, Trump reiterated as he was boarding Air Force One that he is a "very stable genius." Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins Brian and John.

Israel struck three Syrian government targets overnight after an unarmed Syrian drone strayed over Israeli territory. The Syrian media reported that there was material damage, but no casualties. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

Monsanto is in court this week-because a California landscaper has terminal cancer after using Monsanto's Roundup weed killer for decades. And Monsanto has been accused of covering up evidence that Roundup is carcinogenic. Brian and John speak with Alexis Baden-Mayer, the political director for Organic Consumers Alliance.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com