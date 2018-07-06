Why is the US Government Hosting Ukrainian Neo-Nazis?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, senior editor of the Grayzone Project and bestselling author, whose latest book is “The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza,” as well as co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels.”

Andriy Parubiy is Ukraine's Speaker of the Parliament. He's also arguably the country's leading neo-Nazi figure. Parubiy wears his fascism on his sleeve, but there hasn't been a word of complaint from western governments. Now Parubiy is visiting Washington and meeting with members of Congress.

On the regular Thursday series "Criminal Injustice," the hosts discuss the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Brian and John speak with Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News, and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure.

A British couple in the town of Amesbury was found unconscious and in critical condition yesterday after apparently being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. Police said there was no evidence that the couple was targeted, but that didn't stop British politicians from calling the town "a dumping ground for Russian poisons." Brian and John speak with Alexander Mercouris, the editor in chief of The Duran.

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a report late Tuesday afternoon saying that it had determined that Russia had interfered-or had attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The finding was consistent with statements made by the FBI, CIA, and NSA, but was exactly the opposite of the findings of the House Intelligence Committee, which found no evidence of interference. Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," joins the show.

An unnamed senior White House official told CNN yesterday that President Trump last year asked several top foreign policy advisors about the possibility of invading Venezuela. Those advisors were reportedly vigorous in their opposition to such an invasion. Paul Dobson, a writer for Venezuelanalysis.com, joins Brian and John.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way to Pyongyang for talks with North Korean officials, his third trip in as many months. Pompeo is under the gun to produce tangible evidence of progress in denuclearization talks in the shadow of reports from anonymous US intelligence sources that Pyongyang is not serious. Author and professor Tim Beal, whose most recent book is "Crisis in Korea," joins the show.

A court in Ecuador has ordered the arrest of former President Rafael Correa on charges that he was involved in the 2012 kidnapping of a political opponent. Correa dismissed the arrest warrant as "a government plot." Correa is currently in self-imposed exile in Brussels. Brian and John speak with Dr. Francisco Dominguez, a senior lecturer at Middlesex University and the head of the Centre for Brazilian and Latin American Studies.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com