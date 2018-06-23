Register
    Expanding America's "Warfare" State: Democrats & Republicans Unite!

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of “The Plot to attack Iran” and Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance at popularresistance.org.

    The Senate voted this week 85-10 to give the Pentagon a budget of $716 billion for fiscal 2019. That's an increase of $82 billion from this year. Economists warned that such major budget increases are untenable over the long term because of the size of the federal deficit. And Congress doesn't seem to care about the optics of such a vote in the middle of the immigration crisis-despite the facts that some of this funding will go to keeping immigrants in military bases, and that it's the US-supported coups in Latin America that have been a big contributing factor to immigration.

    On today's regular Friday segment covering the upcoming midterm elections, the hosts talk about developments in races all across America as they tighten up. Jacqueline and Abdus Luqman, the co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the host of the Facebook livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" Thursdays at 9 p.m., join the show.

    As demonstrations continue across the country, including an occupation in Portland outside an ICE facility, controversy continues to swirl over the fate of detained families and asylum seekers. Will the children really be reunited with their parents? Is the Trump administration considering even more draconian anti-immigrant measures? Brian and John speak with Angie Kim, the community engagement & advocacy coordinator for NAKASEC (the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium), and David Bennion, an immigration lawyer and executive director of the Free Migration Project.

    In a 5-4 decision today, the Supreme Court ruled that police need a warrant to access cell phone location data. The hosts talk about what this means for the fight against mass surveillance and police misconduct. Chip Gibbons, policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent, as well as a journalist, joins the show.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley branded as "patently ridiculous, misleading, and politically motivated" a UN report condemning entrenched poverty in the United States. She added that the UN should be focused on countries like Rwanda and Burundi instead. Ajamu Baraka, national organizer of Black Alliance for Peace, the 2016 Green Party nominee for Vice President of the United States, and a longtime human rights and political activist and organizer, and Aislinn Pulley, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement in Chicago, joins Brian and John.

    Global oil prices were sharply lower on Thursday and then sharply higher on Friday as OPEC ministers moved toward an agreement to keep production low. Iran and Venezuela had argued for lower output to keep prices high. Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression" joins the show.

    The hosts continue the regular segment of the worst and most misleading headlines. Walter and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Military, Republicans, Department of Defense, Democrats, Pentagon
