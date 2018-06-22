Will Kids Now Be Jailed Indefinitely With Their Parents?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.

President Trump yesterday signed an executive order reversing his policy of separating migrant children from their parents. The policy drew across-the-board condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike, although it was also seen as a political sop to Trump's right-wing base. The hosts look at what's next for asylum seekers, immigrants, and their families.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un completed his third trip to China in as many months, where he consulted with Chinese leaders on next steps with the United States. President Trump said that since his summit with Kim in Singapore, North Korea has returned the remains of 200 US soldiers missing from the Korean War. And in the United States, a new poll shows that 55 percent of Americans support Trump's North Korea policy, the single most popular policy of his presidency. John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, joins the show.

On the regular Thursday series "Criminal Injustice," about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country, the hosts discuss Prison Legal News under fire in Florida and the skyrocketing "gang database" in New York City under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Brian and John speak with Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News, and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure.

Nine months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the island's government has moved to privatize and upgrade its outdated electrical grid. Dr. Adriana Garriga-Lopez, associate professor and chair of the anthropology and sociology department at Kalamazoo College, and Freddyson Martinez, the vice president of UTIER, or the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union, which represents workers with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, join the show.

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israel's prime minister, was charged today with felony counts of fraud and breach of trust. She's accused of spending more than $100,000 on meals at the prime minister's residence, and $10,000 on private chefs for herself. The charges carry a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. Miko Peled, the author of "The General's Son — A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five," joins Brian and John.

An East Pittsburgh police officer is being accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose after the youth fled a car the officer had pulled over. Video of the incident shows Rose being shot in the back. He was unarmed. Protests against police violence continued in Pittsburgh today. Native Pittsburgher and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show.

"Church and State: The Israel Experiment" is an upcoming film by Netra Halperin. Brian and John speak with Netra Halperin, a Hollywood producer and director with a concern for peace and equality to talk about the film.

One year after Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud was elevated to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, as well as Defense Minister, his war in Yemen rages on. While MBS, as he is known, maintains an ongoing charm offensive in the west, his policies threaten the lives of millions of Yemenis, at least eight million of whom are currently at risk of starvation. And all of this is in the name of curbing Iranian influence in the region. Independent political analyst Marwa Osman joins the show.

