Trump Cancels War Games Aimed at North Korea

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Medea Benjamin, an anti-war and anti-torture activist and the co-founder of Code Pink, and Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network.

The US and South Korea have canceled a major military exercise scheduled for August after President Trump made the surprise concession in Singapore last week. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in Beijing for consultations. He has also been invited to visit Moscow and Washington, and rumored to have been invited to Japan.

In Loud & Clear's weekly Wednesday series False Profits-A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey, the hosts join Daniel in analyzing the back-and-forth trade war between China and the US Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

Former FBI Director Comey released an op-ed today in the New York Times defending his actions in the Hillary Clinton email probe. The hosts continue to discuss yesterday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing featuring the Justice Department's Inspector General and the FBI Director. Inspector General Michael Horowitz defended his finding that political bias played no role in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails, although he said that he was deeply concerned about the inappropriate and unethical behavior and actions of dozens of FBI agents. Brian and John speak with Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of "The Plot to Attack Iran."

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were American citizens who were accused in the 1950s of spying for the Soviet Union. They were put through a politically charged trial and quickly convicted, despite convincing evidence that Ethel was innocent of any crime and Julius was guilty of no more than a minor one. Sixty five years ago today they were executed. Their sons, Michael and Robert Meeropol have worked for years to clear their parents' names. Michael Steven Smith, who is an attorney, author, activist, and host of the radio show Law and Disorder, joins the show.

A former CIA employee was charged with multiple counts of espionage for allegedly leaking documents that became known as the Vault 7 revelations. Prof. Bryan Ford leads the Decentralized/Distributed Systems lab at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), joins Brian and John.

Political pressure is growing rapidly on the Trump Administration to end its policy of separating migrant families at the border. A poll released yesterday shows that 66 percent of Americans oppose the policy, the United Nations declared it a form of child abuse, and even Republican senators are sponsoring bills to end it immediately. Jorge Barón, the executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, joins the show.

Today, the 19th of June, is Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when 250,000 slaves in Texas were finally told that they were free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. One hundred fifty three years later, Juneteenth is still relevant as people of color still struggle for equal rights in the United States and as migrants fight to keep their families together. Brian and John speak with C. R. Gibbs. He's an author and co-author of six books and a frequent national and international lecturer and he appears regularly on television to discuss historical issues. He is the featured speaker at a Juneteenth history event going on now hosted by ONE DC & Stop Police Terror Project DC.

